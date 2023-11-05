ENS – UN GISEMENT DE DIVERSITÉ ! Saint-Papoul
5,5 km / Facile / + 6 ans
Saint-Papoul est célèbre pour son gisement de fossiles de vertébrés au sein de la carrière Terreal. Nous la visiterons tout en admirant la belle biodiversité des premiers contreforts de la Montagne Noire.
Réservation obligatoire : 30 personnes maximum.
2023-11-05 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. .
5,5 km / Easy / + 6 years
Saint-Papoul is famous for its deposit of vertebrate fossils in the Terreal quarry. We will visit it while admiring the beautiful biodiversity of the first foothills of the Montagne Noire.
Reservation required: 30 people maximum
5,5 km / Fácil / + 6 años
Saint-Papoul es famoso por su yacimiento de fósiles de vertebrados en la cantera de Terreal. Lo visitaremos admirando la hermosa biodiversidad de las primeras estribaciones de la Montagne Noire.
Reserva obligatoria: 30 personas máximo
5,5 km / Leicht / + 6 Jahre
Saint-Papoul ist berühmt für seine Lagerstätte von Wirbeltierfossilien im Terreal-Steinbruch. Wir werden sie besuchen und dabei die schöne Artenvielfalt der ersten Ausläufer der Montagne Noire bewundern.
Reservierung erforderlich: maximal 30 Personen
