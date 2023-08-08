Eté actif – balade à poney pour petits et grands La Vitonie, 8 août 2023, Saint-Pantaly-d'Excideuil.

Initiation au poney – balade pour enfants de 3 ans à 12 ans, accompagnés d’un adulte pendant la balade.

Réservation obligatoire à l’Office de Tourisme, nombre de places limité.

Tarif 12€ – paiement à la réservation..

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 18:00:00. .

La Vitonie Poney club de Saint Pantaly

Saint-Pantaly-d’Excideuil 24160 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Initiation to pony – ride for children from 3 to 12 years old, accompanied by an adult during the ride.

Reservation required at the Tourist Office, limited number of places.

Price 12? – payment on reservation.

Iniciación al poni – paseo para niños de 3 a 12 años, acompañados por un adulto durante el paseo.

Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo, número de plazas limitado.

Precio 12? – pago en el momento de la reserva.

Einführung in das Ponyreiten – Ausritt für Kinder von 3 bis 12 Jahren, die während des Ausritts von einem Erwachsenen begleitet werden.

Reservierung im Tourismusbüro erforderlich, begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Preis: 12 ? – zahlung bei der Reservierung.

