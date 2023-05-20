PORTES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE DU FONDIS, 20 mai 2023, Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil.

Portes ouvertes au domaine le samedi 20 mai 2023 et dimanche 21 mais 2023 de 10h à 18h.

Dégustations en extérieur accompagnée de fouées.

Jeux en bois.

Apportez votre pique-nique le midi !

Concert du groupe Slan Blue le dimanche..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 18:00:00. EUR.

Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Open house at the domain on Saturday May 20, 2023 and Sunday May 21, 2023 from 10am to 6pm.

Outdoor tastings with fouées.

Wooden games.

Bring your picnic for lunch!

Concert of the group Slan Blue on Sunday.

Jornada de puertas abiertas en la finca el sábado 20 de mayo de 2023 y el domingo 21 de mayo de 2023 de 10:00 a 18:00 horas.

Degustaciones al aire libre con fouées.

Juegos de madera.

Traiga su picnic para almorzar

Concierto del grupo Slan Blue el domingo.

Offene Türen auf dem Weingut am Samstag, den 20. Mai 2023, und Sonntag, den 21. Mai 2023, von 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr.

Verkostungen im Freien begleitet von Fouées.

Spiele aus Holz.

Bringen Sie Ihr Picknick am Mittag mit!

Konzert der Gruppe Slan Blue am Sonntag.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME TOURAINE NATURE