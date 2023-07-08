CONCERT DES CHOEURS DES 3 ABBAYES Saint-Mihiel, 8 juillet 2023, Saint-Mihiel.

Saint-Mihiel,Meuse

Créé en octobre 2006 à Senones (Vosges), le choeur d’hommes des 3 Abbayes doit son nom aux trois anciennes abbayes de Etival-Clairefontaine, Moyenmoutier et Senones qui forment une partie de la croix monastique des Vosges. Il a pour vocation de partager avec le plus grand nombre, l’amour du chant choral, spécifiquement pour voix d’hommes. Son programme est composé de chants provenant des répertoires classiques, populaires et religieux français, basques, bretons, mais également italiens, allemands, suisse, etc.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-08 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-08 . 0 EUR.

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Founded in October 2006 in Senones (Vosges), the 3 Abbayes men’s choir owes its name to the three former abbeys of Etival-Clairefontaine, Moyenmoutier and Senones, which form part of the monastic cross of the Vosges. Its vocation is to share with as many people as possible the love of choral singing, specifically for men’s voices. Its program includes songs from the classical, popular and religious repertoires of France, the Basque Country and Brittany, as well as from Italy, Germany, Switzerland and elsewhere.

Creado en octubre de 2006 en Senones (Vosgos), el coro masculino 3 Abbeys toma su nombre de las tres antiguas abadías de Etival-Clairefontaine, Moyenmoutier y Senones, que forman parte de la cruz monástica de los Vosgos. Su objetivo es compartir con el mayor número posible de personas la afición por el canto coral, concretamente para voces masculinas. Su programa se compone de canciones del repertorio clásico, popular y religioso de Francia, País Vasco y Bretaña, así como de Italia, Alemania y Suiza.

Der im Oktober 2006 in Senones (Vogesen) gegründete Männerchor « Les 3 Abbayes » verdankt seinen Namen den drei ehemaligen Abteien Etival-Clairefontaine, Moyenmoutier und Senones, die einen Teil des Klosterkreuzes in den Vogesen bilden. Das Ziel des Vereins ist es, die Liebe zum Chorgesang, insbesondere für Männerstimmen, mit einer möglichst großen Zahl von Menschen zu teilen. Sein Programm besteht aus klassischen, volkstümlichen und religiösen Liedern aus Frankreich, dem Baskenland, der Bretagne, aber auch aus Italien, Deutschland, der Schweiz und anderen Ländern.

