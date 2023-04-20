BALADE DE PRINTEMPS Place Jean Bérain, 20 avril 2023, Saint-Mihiel.

Venez vous joindre à nous le temps d’une balade de printemps conviviale, pour toute la famille, accompagnée par Virginie, de Meuse Nature Environnement sur les chemins de Saint-Mihiel.

Tarifs : 6 € pour les non adhérents, 3 € pour les adhérents.

Rdv à la salle de l’association, place Jean Bérain à Saint-Mihiel.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de madame GELABERT au 03 29 89 00 34, et par mail : associationdesfamilles@laposte.net. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-04-20 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-20 18:00:00. 6 EUR.

Place Jean Bérain

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Come and join us for a friendly spring walk, for the whole family, accompanied by Virginie, from Meuse Nature Environnement on the paths of Saint-Mihiel.

Prices : 6 ? for non members, 3 ? for members.

Meeting point at the association’s room, place Jean Bérain in Saint-Mihiel.

Information and registration with Mrs. GELABERT at 03 29 89 00 34, and by mail : associationdesfamilles@laposte.net

Acompáñenos en un agradable paseo primaveral, para toda la familia, acompañados por Virginie, de Meuse Nature Environnement por los senderos de Saint-Mihiel.

Precios: 6 € para los no socios, 3 € para los socios.

Punto de encuentro en la sala de la asociación, place Jean Bérain en Saint-Mihiel.

Información e inscripciones con la Sra. GELABERT en el 03 29 89 00 34, o por correo electrónico: associationdesfamilles@laposte.net

Begleiten Sie uns auf einem geselligen Frühlingsspaziergang für die ganze Familie, der von Virginie von Meuse Nature Environnement auf den Wegen von Saint-Mihiel begleitet wird.

Preis: 6 ? für Nichtmitglieder, 3 ? für Mitglieder.

Treffpunkt: Vereinssaal, Place Jean Bérain in Saint-Mihiel.

Informationen und Anmeldungen bei Frau GELABERT unter 03 29 89 00 34, und per E-Mail: associationdesfamilles@laposte.net

