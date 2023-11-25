Week-end Grues Saint-Michel-en-Brenne, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Michel-en-Brenne.

Saint-Michel-en-Brenne,Indre

La Maison de la Nature (le Parc naturel régional de la Brenne, Indre Nature et la Réserve naturelle de Chérine) vous propose un week-end dédié aux Grues cendrées..

Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

Saint-Michel-en-Brenne 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The Maison de la Nature (the Brenne Regional Nature Park, Indre Nature and the Chérine Nature Reserve) offers a weekend dedicated to the Common Crane.

La Maison de la Nature (Parque Natural Regional de Brenne, Indre Nature y Reserva Natural de Chérine) organiza un fin de semana dedicado a las grullas cenicientas.

Das Haus der Natur (der regionale Naturpark Brenne, Indre Nature und das Naturreservat Chérine) bietet Ihnen ein Wochenende, das den Kranichen gewidmet ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Destination Brenne