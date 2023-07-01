Littérature en jardin Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne « AVEC MONTAIGNE » Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne, 1 juillet 2023, Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne.

Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne,Dordogne

Au cœur du village de Michel de Montaigne, des auteurs et autrices vont accueillir le public, lire certains de leurs plus beaux textes et créer, le temps d’une journée, un dialogue imaginaire avec le grand écrivain philosophe.

10h-12h30 – Atelier « Montaigne » oulipien *

15h00 – Restitution de l’atelier « Montaigne » Lectures des textes réalisés le matin

15h30 – Le voyage en Italie Lecture de Porte du soleil (éditions Verdier),

16h30 – Le voyage humaniste.

17h30 – La forme brève, le fragment

*Entrée payante pour visite Tour: 9,50 € sur réservation : 05 53 58 63 93 info@chateau-montaigne.com

19h – Concert à l’église de Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne gratuit

Danses & Chansons,.

2023-07-01 à ; fin : 2023-07-01 18:30:00. .

Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



In the heart of Michel de Montaigne?s village, authors will welcome the public, read some of their finest texts and create an imaginary dialogue with the great writer-philosopher.

10am-12.30pm ? Montaigne » oulipien workshop *

3:00 pm – « Montaigne » workshop Feedback Readings of texts produced in the morning

15h30 – Le voyage en Italie Reading of Porte du soleil (Verdier editions),

16h30 – The humanist journey.

17h30 – The short form, the fragment

*Admission fee for Tour: 9.50 ? by reservation: 05 53 58 63 93 info@chateau-montaigne.com

7pm – Concert at Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne church free of charge

Dances & Songs,

En el corazón del pueblo de Michel de Montaigne, los autores recibirán al público, leerán algunos de sus textos más bellos y entablarán un diálogo imaginario con el gran escritor-filósofo.

10.00-12.30 h ? Taller oulipiano « Montaigne « *

15h00 – Feedback del taller Montaigne Lectura de los textos producidos por la mañana

15h30 – El viaje a Italia Lectura de Porte du soleil (publicado por Verdier),

16h30 – El viaje humanista.

17h30 – La forma breve, el fragmento

*Precio de la entrada para el Tour: 9,50 € con reserva: 05 53 58 63 93 info@chateau-montaigne.com

19h00 – Concierto en la iglesia de Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne gratuito

Danzas y canciones,

Im Herzen des Dorfes von Michel de Montaigne werden Autoren und Autorinnen das Publikum empfangen, einige ihrer schönsten Texte vorlesen und einen Tag lang einen imaginären Dialog mit dem großen Schriftsteller und Philosophen führen.

10:00-12:30 Uhr ? Workshop « Montaigne » oulipien * ?

15:00 Uhr – Abschluss des Workshops « Montaigne » Lesung der am Vormittag entstandenen Texte

15:30 Uhr – Die Reise nach Italien Lesung von Porte du soleil (Verdier Verlag),

16.30 Uhr – Die humanistische Reise.

17.30 Uhr – Die kurze Form, das Fragment

*Eintritt für Besichtigungstour: 9,50 ? mit Reservierung: 05 53 58 63 93 info@chateau-montaigne.com

19 Uhr – Konzert in der Kirche von Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne Kostenlos

Tänze & Lieder,

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Castillon-Pujols