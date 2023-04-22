lun 24 avril 2023
Châteaux en fête – Château de Montaigne Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne

Châteaux en fête – Château de Montaigne, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne.

RECONSTRUCTION HISTORIQUE DE COMBATS MEDIEVAUX

Reconstitution historique par l’Association Fortress Combat

4€ (prix de l’accès au château)

Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli en cas de mauvais temps.
Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION OF MEDIEVAL FIGHTS

Historical reconstruction by the Fortress Combat Association

4? (price of access to the castle)

This animation is planned outside with possibility of withdrawal in case of bad weather

RECONSTRUCCIÓN HISTÓRICA DE BATALLAS MEDIEVALES

Reconstrucción histórica de la Asociación de Combate de Fortalezas

4 (precio de acceso al castillo)

Este evento se celebrará al aire libre, con la posibilidad de retirarse en caso de mal tiempo

HISTORISCHE REKONSTRUKTION MITTELALTERLICHER KÄMPFE

Historische Rekonstruktion durch die Fortress Combat Association

4? (Eintrittspreis für die Burg)

Diese Veranstaltung findet im Freien statt, bei schlechtem Wetter können Sie sich zurückziehen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24

22 avril 2023
Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne
Dordogne
Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne

