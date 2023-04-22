Châteaux en fête – Château de Montaigne Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne
Châteaux en fête – Château de Montaigne, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne.
RECONSTRUCTION HISTORIQUE DE COMBATS MEDIEVAUX
Reconstitution historique par l’Association Fortress Combat
4€ (prix de l’accès au château)
Cette animation est prévue en extérieur avec possibilité de repli en cas de mauvais temps.
2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . .
Saint-Michel-de-Montaigne 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
HISTORICAL RECONSTRUCTION OF MEDIEVAL FIGHTS
Historical reconstruction by the Fortress Combat Association
4? (price of access to the castle)
This animation is planned outside with possibility of withdrawal in case of bad weather
RECONSTRUCCIÓN HISTÓRICA DE BATALLAS MEDIEVALES
Reconstrucción histórica de la Asociación de Combate de Fortalezas
4 (precio de acceso al castillo)
Este evento se celebrará al aire libre, con la posibilidad de retirarse en caso de mal tiempo
HISTORISCHE REKONSTRUKTION MITTELALTERLICHER KÄMPFE
Historische Rekonstruktion durch die Fortress Combat Association
4? (Eintrittspreis für die Burg)
Diese Veranstaltung findet im Freien statt, bei schlechtem Wetter können Sie sich zurückziehen
