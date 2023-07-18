SUR LES ROCHERS, À MARÉE BASSE, 18 juillet 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Sortie nature grand public proposée par l’Association Hirondelle et offerte par la Mairie de St Michel Chef Chef.

2023-07-18 à ; fin : 2023-07-18 11:30:00.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Nature outing for the general public proposed by the Association Hirondelle and offered by the Town Hall of St Michel Chef

Salida a la naturaleza para el gran público propuesta por la Asociación Hirondelle y ofrecida por el Ayuntamiento de St Michel Chef

Naturkundliche Exkursion für die breite Öffentlichkeit, angeboten von der Association Hirondelle und offeriert vom Rathaus von St Michel Chef Chef

