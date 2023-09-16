JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE: LA CENTRALE HYDROÉLECTRIQUE DE MADIÈRES Saint-Maurice-Navacelles, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Maurice-Navacelles.

Saint-Maurice-Navacelles,Hérault

Découvrez la centrale hydroélectrique EDF et rencontrez un représentant de l’équipe chargé de son exploitation. Réservation à partir du 25/08/2023.

2023-09-16 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 16:00:00. .

Saint-Maurice-Navacelles 34520 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the EDF hydroelectric power station and meet a representative of the team in charge of its operation. Booking from 25/08/2023

Descubra la central hidroeléctrica de EDF y conozca a un representante del equipo responsable de su funcionamiento. Reservas a partir del 25/08/2023

Entdecken Sie das EDF-Wasserkraftwerk und treffen Sie einen Vertreter des Teams, das für seinen Betrieb zuständig ist. Buchung ab dem 25/08/2023

