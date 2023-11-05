FÊTE DES ABEILLES ET DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ AU GALION À SAINT-MATHIEU-DE-TRÉVIERS Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers, 5 novembre 2023, Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers.

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers,Hérault

Fête des Abeilles et de la Biodiversité à Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers

Le dimanche 5 novembre 2023 de 10h à 18h au Gallion

« Les Paniers du Pic » et « Assopic » organisent la 7e édition de la Fête des Abeilles et de la Biodiversité avec le soutien de la Commune et de la Communauté de Communes du Grand Pic Saint-Loup..

2023-11-05 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 18:00:00. .

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers 34270 Hérault Occitanie



Festival of Bees and Biodiversity in Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers

Sunday November 5, 2023 from 10am to 6pm at Le Gallion

« Les Paniers du Pic and Assopic are organizing the 7th Fête des Abeilles et de la Biodiversité with the support of the Commune and the Communauté de Communes du Grand Pic Saint-Loup.

Fiesta de las Abejas y la Biodiversidad en Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers

Domingo 5 de noviembre de 2023 de 10.00 a 18.00 h en Le Gallion

« Les Paniers du Pic » y « Assopic » organizan la 7ª Fiesta de las Abejas y de la Biodiversidad con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento y de la Communauté de Communes du Grand Pic Saint-Loup.

Fest der Bienen und der Biodiversität in Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers

Am Sonntag, den 5. November 2023 von 10 bis 18 Uhr in Le Gallion

« Les Paniers du Pic » und « Assopic » organisieren mit Unterstützung der Gemeinde und der Communauté de Communes du Grand Pic Saint-Loup die 7. Ausgabe des Fests der Bienen und der Biodiversität.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP