MAI À VÉLO EN GRAND PIC SAINT-LOUP, 1 mai 2023, Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers.

Particuliers, associations, entreprises, participez au challenge mai à vélo…et défendez les couleurs de votre territoire au niveau national..

2023-05-01 à ; fin : 2023-05-31 . .

Saint-Mathieu-de-Tréviers 34270 Hérault Occitanie



Individuals, associations, companies, take part in the May Bike Challenge…and defend the colors of your territory at the national level.

Particulares, asociaciones, empresas, participa en el desafío Mayo en Bici… y defiende los colores de tu territorio a escala nacional.

Privatpersonen, Vereine, Unternehmen, nehmen Sie an der Herausforderung Mai auf dem Fahrrad teil…und verteidigen Sie die Farben Ihrer Region auf nationaler Ebene.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP