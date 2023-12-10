Animation au profit du Téléthon – Saint-Martin-le-Vieux Saint-Martin-le-Vieux, 10 décembre 2023 09:00, Saint-Martin-le-Vieux.

Saint-Martin-le-Vieux,Haute-Vienne

Venez participer en famille à partir de 6 ans au jeu d’enquête « cambriolage au village » organisé par la mairie et les associations locales.

Un vol mystérieux a eu lieu en plein coeur du bourg. Qui est responsable? Et pourquoi? Sous l’oeil attentif de l’inspecteur en chef, partez en famille à la recherche d’indices à travers les rues du village. Votre mission? Découvrir la vérité sur cette affaire ….

Les inscriptions auront lieu à partir de 9h. Attention, le nombre de places est limité à 50 participants.

La participation est libre.

Collation sur place.

Une création d’Intrigord.com

Tous les bénéfices seront reversés au Téléthon..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 12:00:00. .

Saint-Martin-le-Vieux 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and take part in the « burglary in the village » investigation game organized by the town hall and local associations, with the whole family aged 6 and over.

A mysterious theft has taken place in the heart of the village. Who is responsible? And why? Under the watchful eye of the Chief Inspector, set off as a family in search of clues through the village streets. Your mission? Uncover the truth about this case ….

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Places are limited to 50 participants.

Participation is free.

Snacks on site.

Created by Intrigord.com

All profits will be donated to the Telethon.

Ven a participar en el juego de investigación « Robo en el pueblo », organizado por el ayuntamiento y las asociaciones locales, con toda tu familia a partir de 6 años.

Se ha producido un misterioso robo en el corazón del pueblo. ¿Quién es el responsable? ¿Por qué? Bajo la atenta mirada del inspector jefe, salid en familia en busca de pistas por las calles del pueblo. ¿Su misión? Descubrir la verdad sobre este caso ….

La inscripción se abre a las 9h. El número de plazas está limitado a 50 participantes.

La participación es gratuita.

Refrigerios in situ.

Creado por Intrigord.com

Todos los beneficios se donarán al Teletón.

Nehmen Sie mit Ihrer Familie ab 6 Jahren an dem von der Stadtverwaltung und den örtlichen Vereinen organisierten Ermittlungsspiel « Einbruch im Dorf » teil.

Ein mysteriöser Diebstahl hat sich im Herzen des Dorfes ereignet. Wer ist dafür verantwortlich? Und warum? Unter den wachsamen Augen des Chefinspektors machen Sie sich mit Ihrer Familie auf die Suche nach Hinweisen in den Straßen des Dorfes. Was ist Ihre Aufgabe? Finden Sie die Wahrheit in diesem Fall heraus …..

Die Anmeldung findet ab 9 Uhr statt. Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Anzahl der Plätze auf 50 Teilnehmer begrenzt ist.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Snacks werden vor Ort angeboten.

Eine Kreation von Intrigord.com

Alle Gewinne werden an den Telethon gespendet.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Val de Vienne