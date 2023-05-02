Exposition PRESENCES PARMI NOUS La Grange Ouverte – 7 Place du Tilleul, 2 mai 2023, Saint-Martin-en-Vercors.

Exposition Photographique …. Qui ne s’est pas surpris en chemin, au détour d’une rue, en longeant un mur,en contemplant un objet, à déceler comme une “Présence” ? Les photographes amateurs ou professionnels, sont invités à participer.

2023-05-02 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-21 19:00:00. .

La Grange Ouverte – 7 Place du Tilleul La Grange Ouverte

Saint-Martin-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Photographic Exhibition …. Who has not been surprised on the way, at the bend in a street, along a wall, contemplating an object, to detect a « Presence »? Amateur or professional photographers are invited to participate

Exposición fotográfica …. ¿Quién no se ha sorprendido en el camino, en el recodo de una calle, a lo largo de una pared, contemplando un objeto, al detectar una « Presencia »? Se invita a participar a fotógrafos aficionados o profesionales

Fotoausstellung …. Wer hat sich nicht schon einmal dabei ertappt, wie er auf seinem Weg, beim Umbiegen einer Straße, beim Entlanggehen einer Mauer, beim Betrachten eines Objekts, eine « Präsenz » wahrnimmt? Amateur- und Berufsfotografen sind eingeladen, an der Ausstellung teilzunehmen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme