Conférences du mardi : étranges civilisations 2006 Av Quartier Neuf, 13 juin 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Conférences sur les arts africains des peuples Nok, Dogon ou encore Songye : travail de la terre, des masques ou du métal. Votre 1ère conférence est gratuite pour découvrir.

RDV le 6, 13 ou 20 juin à 18h (durée 1h)..

2023-06-13 à ; fin : 2023-06-13 19:00:00. EUR.

2006 Av Quartier Neuf CLES Loisirs

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Lectures on the African arts of the Nok, Dogon or Songye peoples: working with clay, masks or metal. Your first conference is free to discover.

Meeting on June 6, 13 or 20 at 6 pm (duration 1 hour).

Conferencias sobre las artes africanas de los pueblos Nok, Dogon o Songye: trabajo con arcilla, máscaras o metal. La primera conferencia es libre.

Cita los días 6, 13 o 20 de junio a las 18.00 h (duración 1 hora).

Vorträge über die afrikanischen Künste der Völker der Nok, Dogon oder auch Songye: Arbeiten mit Ton, Masken oder Metall. Ihr 1. Vortrag ist kostenlos, um zu entdecken.

RDV am 6., 13. oder 20. Juni um 18 Uhr (Dauer 1 Stunde).

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT Seignanx