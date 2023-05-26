Pelote : tournoi international de paleta cuir Mur à gauche, 26 mai 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Tournoi international de Paleta cuir vendredi 26 et samedi 27 mai.

Demi finales vendredi à 19h et 20h.

Finales samedi à 16h et 17h.

Venez encourager les joueurs ! Entrée libre.

Organisé par l’ASC Pelote en collaboration avec la FFPB.

Mur à gauche Place Jean Rameau

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



International Tournament of Paleta Leather Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May.

Semi-finals on Friday at 7 and 8 pm.

Finals on saturday at 4pm and 5pm.

Come and encourage the players! Free entrance.

Organized by the ASC Pelote in collaboration with the FFPB.

Torneo Internacional de Paleta Cuero Viernes 26 y sábado 27 de mayo.

Semifinales el viernes a las 19:00 y 20:00 horas.

Finales el sábado a las 16h y 17h.

¡Ven a apoyar a los jugadores! Entrada gratuita.

Organizado por el ASC Pelote en colaboración con la FFPB.

Internationales Paleta-Leder-Turnier Freitag, den 26. und Samstag, den 27. Mai.

Halbfinale am Freitag um 19.00 und 20.00 Uhr.

Finale am Samstag um 16:00 und 17:00 Uhr.

Kommen Sie und feuern Sie die Spieler an! Der Eintritt ist frei.

Organisiert von der ASC Pelote in Zusammenarbeit mit der FFPB.

