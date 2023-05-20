La journée de relaxation Salle communale de Fiol Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent
La journée de relaxation Salle communale de Fiol, 20 mai 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent.
Dans le cadre des rendez-vous de la parentalité en Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’
Animée par Sophie Noëlle, sophrologue certifiée RNCP, spécialisée dans l’accompagnement des enfants et adolescents.
Apporter couverture et coussin.
– De 10h30 à 12h : Construire un lien empathique et bienveillant
Atelier en binôme parent-enfant.
À partir de 4 ans
Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)
– De 13h30 à 15h : Accueillir le lien
Préparez-vous pour vivre le plus bel évènement de votre vie.
Pour les femmes enceintes
Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)
De 15h à 16h30 : Prendre soin du lien
Atelier ouvert aux adultes et adolescents sur la gestion du stress.
À partir de 10 ans
Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)
Moment convivial
La journée se terminera par un temps d’échange autour d’une collation..
2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.
Salle communale de Fiol
Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Within the framework of the meetings of the parenthood in Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’
Animated by Sophie Noëlle, sophrologist certified RNCP, specialized in the accompaniment of children and teenagers.
Bring a blanket and a cushion.
– From 10:30 am to 12:00 pm: Building an empathetic and caring bond
Workshop in pairs parent-child.
From 4 years old
Registration required (limited places)
– From 1:30 pm to 3 pm: Welcoming the link
Get ready for the most beautiful event of your life.
For pregnant women
Registration required (Limited seating)
From 3:00 to 4:30 pm: Taking care of the link
Workshop open to adults and teenagers on stress management.
From 10 years old
Registration required (limited seating)
Friendly moment
The day will end with a time of exchange around a snack.
En el marco de los actos para padres de Haut Val de Sèvre « Place Des Familles
A cargo de Sophie Noëlle, sofróloga diplomada RNCP, especializada en el acompañamiento de niños y adolescentes.
Traer una manta y un cojín.
– De 10.30 a 12 h: Construir una relación empática y afectuosa
Taller en parejas de padres e hijos.
A partir de 4 años
Inscripción previa (Plazas limitadas)
– De 13.30 a 15 h: Acogida del enlace
Prepárate para el acontecimiento más bonito de tu vida.
Para embarazadas
Inscripción obligatoria (Plazas limitadas)
De 15.00 a 16.30 h: Cuidar el vínculo
Taller abierto a adultos y adolescentes sobre la gestión del estrés.
A partir de 10 años
Inscripción obligatoria (Plazas limitadas)
Momento amistoso
La jornada terminará con un momento de intercambio en torno a un tentempié.
Im Rahmen der Rendezvous der Elternschaft im Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’
Geleitet von Sophie Noëlle, RNCP-zertifizierte Sophrologin, die auf die Begleitung von Kindern und Jugendlichen spezialisiert ist.
Decke und Kissen mitbringen.
– Von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr: Eine empathische und wohlwollende Bindung aufbauen
Workshop zu zweit für Eltern und Kind.
Ab einem Alter von 4 Jahren
Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)
– Von 13:30 bis 15:00 Uhr: Die Verbindung begrüßen
Bereiten Sie sich auf das schönste Ereignis in Ihrem Leben vor.
Für schwangere Frauen
Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)
Von 15:00 bis 16:30 Uhr: Sich um die Verbindung kümmern
Offener Workshop für Erwachsene und Jugendliche zum Thema Stressbewältigung.
Ab einem Alter von 10 Jahren
Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)
Geselliger Moment
Der Tag endet mit einer Zeit des Austauschs bei einem Imbiss.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre