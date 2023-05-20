La journée de relaxation Salle communale de Fiol, 20 mai 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent.

Dans le cadre des rendez-vous de la parentalité en Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

Animée par Sophie Noëlle, sophrologue certifiée RNCP, spécialisée dans l’accompagnement des enfants et adolescents.

Apporter couverture et coussin.

– De 10h30 à 12h : Construire un lien empathique et bienveillant

Atelier en binôme parent-enfant.

À partir de 4 ans

Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)

– De 13h30 à 15h : Accueillir le lien

Préparez-vous pour vivre le plus bel évènement de votre vie.

Pour les femmes enceintes

Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)

De 15h à 16h30 : Prendre soin du lien

Atelier ouvert aux adultes et adolescents sur la gestion du stress.

À partir de 10 ans

Inscription obligatoire (Places limitées)

Moment convivial

La journée se terminera par un temps d’échange autour d’une collation..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.

Salle communale de Fiol

Saint-Martin-de-Saint-Maixent 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of the meetings of the parenthood in Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

Animated by Sophie Noëlle, sophrologist certified RNCP, specialized in the accompaniment of children and teenagers.

Bring a blanket and a cushion.

– From 10:30 am to 12:00 pm: Building an empathetic and caring bond

Workshop in pairs parent-child.

From 4 years old

Registration required (limited places)

– From 1:30 pm to 3 pm: Welcoming the link

Get ready for the most beautiful event of your life.

For pregnant women

Registration required (Limited seating)

From 3:00 to 4:30 pm: Taking care of the link

Workshop open to adults and teenagers on stress management.

From 10 years old

Registration required (limited seating)

Friendly moment

The day will end with a time of exchange around a snack.

En el marco de los actos para padres de Haut Val de Sèvre « Place Des Familles

A cargo de Sophie Noëlle, sofróloga diplomada RNCP, especializada en el acompañamiento de niños y adolescentes.

Traer una manta y un cojín.

– De 10.30 a 12 h: Construir una relación empática y afectuosa

Taller en parejas de padres e hijos.

A partir de 4 años

Inscripción previa (Plazas limitadas)

– De 13.30 a 15 h: Acogida del enlace

Prepárate para el acontecimiento más bonito de tu vida.

Para embarazadas

Inscripción obligatoria (Plazas limitadas)

De 15.00 a 16.30 h: Cuidar el vínculo

Taller abierto a adultos y adolescentes sobre la gestión del estrés.

A partir de 10 años

Inscripción obligatoria (Plazas limitadas)

Momento amistoso

La jornada terminará con un momento de intercambio en torno a un tentempié.

Im Rahmen der Rendezvous der Elternschaft im Haut Val de Sèvre ‘Place Des Familles’

Geleitet von Sophie Noëlle, RNCP-zertifizierte Sophrologin, die auf die Begleitung von Kindern und Jugendlichen spezialisiert ist.

Decke und Kissen mitbringen.

– Von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr: Eine empathische und wohlwollende Bindung aufbauen

Workshop zu zweit für Eltern und Kind.

Ab einem Alter von 4 Jahren

Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)

– Von 13:30 bis 15:00 Uhr: Die Verbindung begrüßen

Bereiten Sie sich auf das schönste Ereignis in Ihrem Leben vor.

Für schwangere Frauen

Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)

Von 15:00 bis 16:30 Uhr: Sich um die Verbindung kümmern

Offener Workshop für Erwachsene und Jugendliche zum Thema Stressbewältigung.

Ab einem Alter von 10 Jahren

Anmeldung erforderlich (Begrenzte Plätze)

Geselliger Moment

Der Tag endet mit einer Zeit des Austauschs bei einem Imbiss.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre