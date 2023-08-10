RANDONNÉE NOCTURNE SPÉCIALE NUITS DES ÉTOILES FILANTES À SAINT-MARTIN-DE-LONDRES Saint-Martin-de-Londres, 10 août 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Londres.

Saint-Martin-de-Londres,Hérault

Venez vous perdre dans le dédale de clapas, de drailles, et autres lavagnes qui sont les paysages sculptés par des siècles de pastoralismes, et qui offrent de belles clairières pour s’étendre et dessiner les constellations nocturnes..

2023-08-10 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-10 00:00:00. EUR.

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie



Come and lose yourself in the maze of clapas, drailles and lavagnes, landscapes sculpted by centuries of pastoralism, offering beautiful clearings to stretch out and draw nocturnal constellations.

Venga a perderse en el laberinto de clapas, drailles y lavagnes, paisajes esculpidos por siglos de agricultura pastoril, que ofrecen hermosos claros para estirarse y dibujar las constelaciones nocturnas.

Verlieren Sie sich in dem Labyrinth aus Clapas, Drailles und anderen Lavagnes, die die von jahrhundertelanger Weidewirtschaft geformten Landschaften sind und schöne Lichtungen bieten, auf denen man sich ausbreiten und die nächtlichen Konstellationen zeichnen kann.

