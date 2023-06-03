RANDO DÉGUSTATION AVEC HORIZONS NATURE, 3 juin 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Londres.

Départ à 14h30 pour 3h de marche facile puis dégustation au Caveau du Domaine Terres du Pic. Réservation obligatoire..

2023-06-03 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . EUR.

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie



Departure at 2:30 pm for a 3-hour easy walk followed by a tasting at the Caveau du Domaine Terres du Pic. Reservation required.

Salida a las 14.30 h para un paseo fácil de 3 horas seguido de una degustación en el Caveau du Domaine Terres du Pic. Reserva obligatoria.

Start um 14:30 Uhr für 3 Stunden leichte Wanderung, anschließend Verkostung im Weinkeller der Domaine Terres du Pic. Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP