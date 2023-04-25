YOGA EN FAMILLE Saint-Martin-de-Londres Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Saint-Martin-de-Londres

YOGA EN FAMILLE, 25 avril 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Londres. Le foyer rural et Attitude Natur’Elle proposent le yoga en famille. Vacances de printemps 2023. Thème « Pâques + Printemps ». Réservation obligatoire et places limitées..

2023-04-25 à 14:15:00 ; fin : 2023-04-25 15:15:00. EUR. Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie



The rural home and Attitude Natur’Elle propose yoga in family. Spring vacations 2023. Theme « Easter + Spring ». Reservation required and limited places. El Foyer Rural y Attitude Natur’Elle ofrecen yoga en familia. Vacaciones de primavera 2023. Tema « Pascua + Primavera ». Reserva obligatoria y plazas limitadas. Das Landheim und Attitude Natur’Elle bieten Yoga für Familien an. Ferien im Frühjahr 2023. Thema « Ostern + Frühling ». Reservierung erforderlich und begrenzte Plätze. Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

