YOGA EN FAMILLE Saint-Martin-de-Londres
YOGA EN FAMILLE, 25 avril 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Londres.
Le foyer rural et Attitude Natur’Elle proposent le yoga en famille. Vacances de printemps 2023. Thème « Pâques + Printemps ». Réservation obligatoire et places limitées..
2023-04-25 à 14:15:00 ; fin : 2023-04-25 15:15:00. EUR.
Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie
The rural home and Attitude Natur’Elle propose yoga in family. Spring vacations 2023. Theme « Easter + Spring ». Reservation required and limited places.
El Foyer Rural y Attitude Natur’Elle ofrecen yoga en familia. Vacaciones de primavera 2023. Tema « Pascua + Primavera ». Reserva obligatoria y plazas limitadas.
Das Landheim und Attitude Natur’Elle bieten Yoga für Familien an. Ferien im Frühjahr 2023. Thema « Ostern + Frühling ». Reservierung erforderlich und begrenzte Plätze.
