CORRIDOR NOURRICIER, 16 avril 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Londres.

Corridor nourricier sur le jeu de mail à côté de l’école élémentaire et sur la marché. Ateliers, troc de graines….

2023-04-16 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-16 13:00:00. .

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie



Nutrient corridor on the mall next to the elementary school and on the market. Workshops, seed swap…

Corredor de nutrientes en el centro comercial junto a las escuelas primarias y en el mercado. Talleres, intercambio de semillas…

Nahrungskorridor auf dem Mailspiel neben der Grundschule und auf dem Markt. Workshops, Tausch von Samen…

Mise à jour le 2023-04-03 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP