PIQUE-NIQUE CHEZ LES VIGNERONS- MAS DE ROUYRE Le village, 27 mai 2023, Saint-Martin-de-l'Arçon.

Vous pourrez déguster les vins que vous choisirez pour accompagner votre repas tiré du sac (ou préparé sur place si le domaine propose une petite restauration).

Possibilité de grillades (payant, sur réservation)

Pique-Nique et Animations

Marché de producteurs le dimanche matin

Randonnée possible au départ du domaine

Jeux pour enfants

Dégustations commentées.

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

Le village

Saint-Martin-de-l’Arçon 34390 Hérault Occitanie



You will be able to taste the wines you choose to accompany your packed lunch (or prepared on the spot if the domain proposes a small restoration).

Possibility of grilling (paying, on reservation)

Picnic and animations

Producers’ market on Sunday morning

Hiking possible from the domain

Games for children

Commented tastings

Podrá degustar los vinos que elija para acompañar su almuerzo para llevar (o preparado in situ si la finca ofrece un pequeño servicio de catering).

Posibilidad de asar a la parrilla (de pago, previa reserva)

Picnic y animación

Mercado de agricultores los domingos por la mañana

Posibilidad de senderismo desde la finca

Juegos para niños

Degustaciones guiadas

Sie können die Weine probieren, die Sie zu Ihrem Essen aus dem Rucksack (oder vor Ort zubereitet, wenn das Weingut einen kleinen Imbiss anbietet) auswählen.

Möglichkeit zum Grillen (kostenpflichtig, auf Vorbestellung)

Picknick und Animationen

Bauernmarkt am Sonntagmorgen

Wanderungen vom Landgut aus möglich

Spiele für Kinder

Kommentierte Weinproben

