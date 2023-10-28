Halloween #3, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-d'Aubigny.

Une nouvelle malédiction s’est abattue sur le musée, un monstre d’argile a pris vie ! Venez nous aider à l’arrêter.

Deux parcours : enfants/famille et adultes..

2023-10-28 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-10-28 18:30:00. .

Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny 50190 Manche Normandie



A new curse has fallen on the museum, a clay monster has come to life! Come and help us stop it.

Two tours: children/family and adults.

Una nueva maldición ha caído sobre el museo, ¡un monstruo de barro ha cobrado vida! Venga y ayúdenos a detenerlo.

Dos visitas: niños/familia y adultos.

Ein neuer Fluch ist über das Museum hereingebrochen: Ein Lehmmonster ist zum Leben erwacht! Komm und hilf uns, es zu stoppen.

Zwei Rundgänge: Kinder/Familie und Erwachsene.

