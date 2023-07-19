Atelier modelage végétal Saint-Martin-d'Aubigny
Atelier modelage végétal, 19 juillet 2023, Saint-Martin-d'Aubigny.
Réaliser votre mini-poterie à base d’argile et des végétaux entourant le musée..
2023-07-19 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-19 16:00:00. .
Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny 50190 Manche Normandie
Make your own mini-pottery using clay and the plants surrounding the museum.
Elabore su propia mini-cerámica utilizando arcilla y las plantas que rodean el museo.
Stellen Sie Ihre Mini-Töpferei aus Ton und den das Museum umgebenden Pflanzen her.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche