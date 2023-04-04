EN APARTÉ – CLUB DE LECTURE Bibliothèque municipale, 4 avril 2023, Saint-Mars-de-Coutais.

Venez partager ou simplement écouter des coups de coeur littéraires, en toute simplicité, dans un espace convivial et en bonne compagnie..

2023-04-04 à ; fin : 2023-04-04 21:00:00. .

Bibliothèque municipale Rue du Grand Pré

Saint-Mars-de-Coutais 44680 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Come and share or simply listen to literary favourites, in all simplicity, in a friendly space and in good company.

Venga a compartir o simplemente a escuchar sus favoritos literarios, con toda sencillez, en un espacio acogedor y en buena compañía.

Kommen Sie und teilen oder hören Sie sich einfach Ihre literarischen Favoriten an, ganz einfach, in einem geselligen Raum und in guter Gesellschaft.

