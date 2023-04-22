Chemin des Ateliers du Perche – Pierre-Yves Bonnot 2, Les Herbinières, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Mard-de-Réno.

Chemin des Ateliers du Perche – Les artistes ouvrent leur porte

Pierre-Yves Bonnot – Illustration

Né à Salins-les-Bains (Jura) en 1970,

Mon travail s’inscrit dans une volonté de réhabiliter des livres ou textes oubliés, abîmés et voués au rebus. La typographie d’un texte, le grain jauni d’un papier, le motif inopiné d’une trace d’humidité seront autant d’éléments poétiques qui viendront alimenter mon imaginaire et participer à mes compositions naturalistes..

Samedi 2023-04-22 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-23 19:00:00. .

2, Les Herbinières Pierre-Yves Bonnot

Saint-Mard-de-Réno 61400 Orne Normandie



Chemin des Ateliers du Perche – Artists open their doors

Pierre-Yves Bonnot – Illustration

Born in Salins-les-Bains (Jura) in 1970,

My work is part of a desire to rehabilitate forgotten books or texts, damaged and doomed to the scrap. The typography of a text, the yellowed grain of a paper, the unexpected pattern of a trace of moisture will be as many poetic elements that will feed my imagination and participate in my naturalistic compositions.

Chemin des Ateliers du Perche – Los artistas abren sus puertas

Pierre-Yves Bonnot – Ilustración

Nacido en Salins-les-Bains (Jura) en 1970,

Mi trabajo se inscribe en una voluntad de rehabilitar libros o textos olvidados, estropeados o desechados. La tipografía de un texto, el grano amarillento de un papel, el dibujo inesperado de un rastro de humedad serán otros tantos elementos poéticos que alimentarán mi imaginación y participarán en mis composiciones naturalistas.

Chemin des Ateliers du Perche – Künstler öffnen ihre Türen

Pierre-Yves Bonnot – Illustration

Geboren 1970 in Salins-les-Bains (Jura),

Meine Arbeit ist Teil des Bestrebens, vergessene, beschädigte und ausrangierte Bücher oder Texte zu rehabilitieren. Die Typografie eines Textes, die vergilbte Körnung eines Papiers, das unerwartete Motiv einer Feuchtigkeitsspur sind poetische Elemente, die meine Vorstellungskraft beflügeln und zu meinen naturalistischen Kompositionen beitragen.

