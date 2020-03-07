Exposition “Émergences. Jacky Lézin – Hervé Bédouin” Centre Cristel Éditeur d’Art Saint-Malo
Exposition “Émergences. Jacky Lézin – Hervé Bédouin” Centre Cristel Éditeur d’Art, 7 mars 2020 09:30, Saint-Malo.
7 mars – 13 juin 2020 Sur place Entrée libre 0223181953, http://www.centre-cristel-editeur-art.com, contact@cristel-editeur-art.com
Exposition “Émergences. Jacky Lézin – Hervé Bédouin” : deux artistes bretilliens. L’un était un peintre membre de la Figuration narrative. L’autre est un sculpteur animalier (plâtre et bois).
Le Centre Cristel éditeur d’art expose deux artistes locaux. Le premier, Jacky Lézin, disparu en 1995, était membre admiré de la Figuration narrative. Sans doute faut-il le regarder comme le meilleur peintre bretillien de la fin du XXe siècle… Une œuvre spectaculaire, puissante. Elle côtoie les sculptures d’un autre prodige breton, Hervé Bédouin, dont les aigrettes — faites de bois de noisetier et de plâtre — vibrent d’une inimitable force, d’une authentique poésie. Fascinant !
Centre Cristel Éditeur d’Art 9 boulevard de la Tour-d’Auvergne 35400 Saint-Malo 35400 Saint-Malo Rocabey – Alsace – Gare Ille-et-Vilaine
