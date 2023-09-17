Journées du Patrimoine à Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole Saint-Maixent-l’École, 17 septembre 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres

· Visitons la crypte St-Léger

10h–18h accès libre

· Couleurs des Codex Atelier d’enluminures pour les 5 / 12 ans

sur inscriptions 11h cloître de l’Abbaye

· La tête dans le guidon !

Visite de la ville à vélo. Venir avec son vélo, parcours de 5 km

sur inscriptions 10h30, départ Quartier Marchand

· Exposition de peintures de l’artiste Zaberlotte et associations Art Culture Loisirs et AVF

11h–18h30 la salle capitulaire de l’Abbaye

· La quête des siècles oubliés– L’apogée

Enquête grandeur nature dans la continuité du jeu de piste

14h–17h30 site de l’ancienne église St-Léger

· Visitons la mairie Hôtel de Pied-Foulard

14h–18h.

2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 . EUR.

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



– Visit the St-Léger crypt

10h?18h free access

– Codex colors Illumination workshop for 5 / 12 year-olds

registration required 11am Abbey cloister

– Head in the handlebars!

Visit the town by bike. Bring your bike, 5 km route

registration required 10:30 am, departure Quartier Marchand

– Exhibition of paintings by artist Zaberlotte and associations Art Culture Loisirs and AVF

11 a.m.-6.30 p.m. Abbaye chapter house

– The quest for forgotten centuries? The climax

Life-size investigation following on from the treasure hunt

14h?17h30 site of the former St-Léger church

– Visit the town hall Hôtel de Pied-Foulard

14h?18h

– Visita de la cripta de St-Léger

10h?18h acceso libre

– Colores del códice Taller de iluminación para niños de 5 a 12 años

previa inscripción 11h claustro de la Abadía

– La cabeza en el manillar

Recorrido en bicicleta por la ciudad. Traiga su bicicleta, recorrido de 5 km

a las 10.30 h, salida del Barrio Marchand

– Exposición de pinturas del artista Zaberlotte y de las asociaciones Art Culture Loisirs y AVF

11h-18h30, sala capitular de la Abadía

– ¿La búsqueda de los siglos olvidados? El clímax

Una investigación a escala real como continuación de la búsqueda del tesoro

14.00-17.30 h, emplazamiento de la antigua iglesia de St-Léger

– Visita al ayuntamiento Hôtel de Pied-Foulard

14.00-18.00 h

– Besuchen wir die Krypta St-Léger

10h?18h freier Zugang

– Farben der Kodex Buchmalerei-Workshop für 5 / 12 J

nach Anmeldung 11 Uhr Kreuzgang der Abtei

– Den Kopf in den Lenker stecken!

Stadtbesichtigung mit dem Fahrrad. Mit dem Fahrrad kommen, 5 km lange Strecke

auf Anmeldung 10:30 Uhr, Start Quartier Marchand

– Gemäldeausstellung der Künstlerin Zaberlotte und die Vereine Art Culture Loisirs und AVF

11h?18h30 Kapitelsaal der Abtei

– Die Suche nach den vergessenen Jahrhunderten? Der Höhepunkt

Eine lebensgroße Untersuchung in Fortsetzung der Schnitzeljagd

14:00-17:30 Uhr Standort der ehemaligen Kirche St-Léger

– Besichtigung des Rathauses Hôtel de Pied-Foulard

14h?18h

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre