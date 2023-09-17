Journées du Patrimoine à Saint-Maixent-l’Ecole Saint-Maixent-l’École
Saint-Maixent-l’École,Deux-Sèvres
· Visitons la crypte St-Léger
10h–18h accès libre
· Couleurs des Codex Atelier d’enluminures pour les 5 / 12 ans
sur inscriptions 11h cloître de l’Abbaye
· La tête dans le guidon !
Visite de la ville à vélo. Venir avec son vélo, parcours de 5 km
sur inscriptions 10h30, départ Quartier Marchand
· Exposition de peintures de l’artiste Zaberlotte et associations Art Culture Loisirs et AVF
11h–18h30 la salle capitulaire de l’Abbaye
· La quête des siècles oubliés– L’apogée
Enquête grandeur nature dans la continuité du jeu de piste
14h–17h30 site de l’ancienne église St-Léger
· Visitons la mairie Hôtel de Pied-Foulard
14h–18h.
2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 . EUR.
Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
– Visit the St-Léger crypt
10h?18h free access
– Codex colors Illumination workshop for 5 / 12 year-olds
registration required 11am Abbey cloister
– Head in the handlebars!
Visit the town by bike. Bring your bike, 5 km route
registration required 10:30 am, departure Quartier Marchand
– Exhibition of paintings by artist Zaberlotte and associations Art Culture Loisirs and AVF
11 a.m.-6.30 p.m. Abbaye chapter house
– The quest for forgotten centuries? The climax
Life-size investigation following on from the treasure hunt
14h?17h30 site of the former St-Léger church
– Visit the town hall Hôtel de Pied-Foulard
14h?18h
– Visita de la cripta de St-Léger
10h?18h acceso libre
– Colores del códice Taller de iluminación para niños de 5 a 12 años
previa inscripción 11h claustro de la Abadía
– La cabeza en el manillar
Recorrido en bicicleta por la ciudad. Traiga su bicicleta, recorrido de 5 km
a las 10.30 h, salida del Barrio Marchand
– Exposición de pinturas del artista Zaberlotte y de las asociaciones Art Culture Loisirs y AVF
11h-18h30, sala capitular de la Abadía
– ¿La búsqueda de los siglos olvidados? El clímax
Una investigación a escala real como continuación de la búsqueda del tesoro
14.00-17.30 h, emplazamiento de la antigua iglesia de St-Léger
– Visita al ayuntamiento Hôtel de Pied-Foulard
14.00-18.00 h
– Besuchen wir die Krypta St-Léger
10h?18h freier Zugang
– Farben der Kodex Buchmalerei-Workshop für 5 / 12 J
nach Anmeldung 11 Uhr Kreuzgang der Abtei
– Den Kopf in den Lenker stecken!
Stadtbesichtigung mit dem Fahrrad. Mit dem Fahrrad kommen, 5 km lange Strecke
auf Anmeldung 10:30 Uhr, Start Quartier Marchand
– Gemäldeausstellung der Künstlerin Zaberlotte und die Vereine Art Culture Loisirs und AVF
11h?18h30 Kapitelsaal der Abtei
– Die Suche nach den vergessenen Jahrhunderten? Der Höhepunkt
Eine lebensgroße Untersuchung in Fortsetzung der Schnitzeljagd
14:00-17:30 Uhr Standort der ehemaligen Kirche St-Léger
– Besichtigung des Rathauses Hôtel de Pied-Foulard
14h?18h
