Run! 2023 – LA FESTIVE, course afterwork, 12 mai 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Run! 2023 – La FESTIVE, course afterwork

Le 12 Mai à partir de 19H30

Cette course n’en est pas vraiment une, c’est plutôt un moment convivial, fun, festif ..

Ce footing collectif de 5,6km vous permettra de venir courir dans les rues de Saint-Maixent dans une ambiance festive pour terminer la semaine en beauté !

Entre collègues, amis, famille … vous retrouverez un concert à votre arrivée et le Village plus animé que jamais sur la Cour Saragosse !

Plusieurs types de bières, des jeux, un concert, des planches… Tout pour passer une excellente première soirée et démarrer de la plus belle des manières l’événement Run !

Accessible à tous

Sur inscription : https://www.runchacunsafoulee.com/events.

2023-05-12

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Run! 2023 – The FESTIVE, afterwork race

May 12th from 7:30 pm

This race is not really a race, it is rather a friendly, fun, festive moment.

This 5,6km collective jogging will allow you to come and run in the streets of Saint-Maixent in a festive atmosphere to end the week in beauty!

Between colleagues, friends, family … you will find a concert at your arrival and the Village more animated than ever on the Cour Saragosse!

Several types of beers, games, a concert, boards… Everything to spend a great first evening and start the Run event in the best way possible!

Accessible to all

On registration : https://www.runchacunsafoulee.com/events

¡Corre! 2023 – La carrera FESTIVA, después del trabajo

12 de mayo a partir de las 19.30 h

Esta carrera no es realmente una carrera, es más bien un momento amistoso, divertido y festivo.

¡Este footing colectivo de 5,6 km le permitirá venir a correr por las calles de Saint-Maixent en un ambiente festivo para terminar la semana en belleza!

Entre colegas, amigos, familia… ¡encontrará un concierto a su llegada y el Village más animado que nunca en la Cour Saragosse!

Varios tipos de cerveza, juegos, un concierto, tablas… ¡Todo lo necesario para pasar una primera velada estupenda y comenzar la Carrera de la mejor manera posible!

Accesible a todos

En la inscripción: https://www.runchacunsafoulee.com/events

Run! 2023 – Der FESTIVE, Afterwork-Lauf

Am 12. Mai ab 19:30 Uhr

Dieser Lauf ist eigentlich gar kein Lauf, sondern eher ein geselliger, lustiger und festlicher Moment.

Bei diesem 5,6 km langen Jogginglauf können Sie in den Straßen von Saint-Maixent in einer festlichen Atmosphäre laufen und die Woche mit einem guten Gefühl beenden!

Mit Kollegen, Freunden, Familie … Bei Ihrer Ankunft erwartet Sie ein Konzert und das Village auf dem Cour Saragosse ist belebter denn je!

Verschiedene Biersorten, Spiele, ein Konzert, Bretter … Alles, um einen hervorragenden ersten Abend zu verbringen und das Run-Event auf die schönste Art und Weise zu starten!

Für alle zugänglich

Nach Anmeldung: https://www.runchacunsafoulee.com/events

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT Haut Val De Sèvre