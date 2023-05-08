Cinéma Espace AGAPIT – « Empire of light » Espace Agapit, 8 mai 2023, Saint-Maixent-l'École.

Cinéma Espace AGAPIT – « Empire of light »

Lundi 8 mai 20h30

Hilary est responsable d’un cinéma dans une ville balnéaire anglaise et tente de préserver sa santé mentale fragile. Stephen est un nouvel employé qui n’aspire qu’à quitter cette petite ville de province où chaque jour peut vite se transformer en épreuve. En se rapprochant l’un de l’autre, ils vont apprendre à soigner leurs blessures grâce à la musique, au cinéma et au sentiment d’appartenance à un groupe….

Espace Agapit Place Denfert-Rochereau

Saint-Maixent-l’École 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cinema Espace AGAPIT – « Empire of light

Monday, May 8th 8:30 pm

Hilary is the manager of a cinema in an English seaside town and tries to preserve her fragile mental health. Stephen is a new employee who longs to leave this small provincial town where every day can quickly turn into a trial. As they get closer to each other, they learn to heal their wounds through music, film and the feeling of belonging to a group…

Cinema Espace AGAPIT – « El imperio de la luz

Lunes 8 de mayo 20.30 h

Hilary es la directora de un cine en una ciudad costera inglesa e intenta preservar su frágil salud mental. Stephen es un nuevo empleado que anhela abandonar esta pequeña ciudad de provincias donde cada día puede convertirse rápidamente en una prueba. A medida que se acercan, aprenden a curar sus heridas a través de la música, el cine y un sentimiento de pertenencia…

Cinéma Espace AGAPIT – « Empire of light »

Montag, 8. Mai 20.30 Uhr

Hilary leitet ein Kino in einer englischen Küstenstadt und versucht, ihre angeschlagene geistige Gesundheit zu bewahren. Stephen ist ein neuer Angestellter, der sich nichts sehnlicher wünscht, als diese kleine Provinzstadt zu verlassen, in der jeder Tag schnell zu einer Prüfung werden kann. Als sie sich einander näherkommen, lernen sie, ihre Wunden durch Musik, Filme und das Gefühl der Zugehörigkeit zu einer Gruppe zu heilen…

