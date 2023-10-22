Concert Black and White Saint-Loup-Lamairé, 22 octobre 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Saint-Loup-Lamairé,Deux-Sèvres

Dimanche 22 octobre à 16 h, les Amis de l’orgue de Saint-Loup proposent un concert Black and White dans l’église de Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet. Les cultures blanches et noires se retrouvent à travers la musique contemporaine des Etats-Unis. Ainsi, en écoutant tour à tour Bernstein, Leavitt, Gershwin et Thomas, on trouvera du classique dans le gospel et du jazz dans le lyrique dans une même recherche d’harmonie. Au programme : des standards de West Side Story et de Porgy and Bess encadrés par deux somptueuses messes, une classique (la Missa Festiva) et une gospel (Mass, a celebrating of joy) avec, au milieu, la merveilleuse Rhapsody in Blue. Entrée : 12 €. réservations : 06 88 79 31 84..

Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sunday, October 22 at 4pm, the Friends of the Saint-Loup Organ present a Black and White concert in the church of Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet. Black and white cultures come together in contemporary American music. Listen to Bernstein, Leavitt, Gershwin and Thomas, and you’ll find classical in gospel and jazz in opera, all in the same quest for harmony. On the program: standards from West Side Story and Porgy and Bess framed by two sumptuous masses, one classical (Missa Festiva) and one gospel (Mass, a celebrating of joy), with the wonderful Rhapsody in Blue in the middle. Admission: 12 ?. Bookings: 06 88 79 31 84.

El domingo 22 de octubre a las 16.00 horas, los Amigos del Órgano de Saint-Loup ofrecen un concierto Blanco y Negro en la iglesia de Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet. Las culturas blanca y negra se unen en la música contemporánea de Estados Unidos. Escuche a Bernstein, Leavitt, Gershwin y Thomas, y encontrará lo clásico en el gospel y el jazz en la ópera, todo en la misma búsqueda de la armonía. En el programa: estándares de West Side Story y Porgy and Bess enmarcados por dos suntuosas misas, una clásica (la Missa Festiva) y otra gospel (Mass, a celebrating of joy) con la maravillosa Rhapsody in Blue en medio. Entrada: 12 euros. Reservas: 06 88 79 31 84.

Am Sonntag, den 22. Oktober um 16 Uhr bieten die Orgelfreunde von Saint-Loup ein Black and White-Konzert in der Kirche von Saint-Loup-sur-Thouet an. Die weiße und die schwarze Kultur finden sich in der zeitgenössischen Musik der Vereinigten Staaten wieder. So wird man, wenn man abwechselnd Bernstein, Leavitt, Gershwin und Thomas zuhört, Klassik in der Gospelmusik und Jazz in der Lyrik finden, in ein und demselben Streben nach Harmonie. Auf dem Programm stehen Standards aus West Side Story und Porgy and Bess, eingerahmt von zwei prächtigen Messen, einer klassischen (Missa Festiva) und einer Gospelmesse (Mass, a celebrating of joy) mit der wunderbaren Rhapsody in Blue in der Mitte. Eintritt: 12 ?. Reservierungen: 06 88 79 31 84.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet