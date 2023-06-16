Concert avec orchestre 1 Rue Sainte-Catherine, 16 juin 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Concert avec orchestre.

Organisé par l’Auberge Sainte Catherine et le Chat Botté.

2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . .

1 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert with orchestra.

Organized by the Auberge Sainte Catherine and the Chat Botté

Concierto con orquesta.

Organizado por el Auberge Sainte Catherine y el Chat Botté

Konzert mit einem Orchester.

Organisiert von der Auberge Sainte Catherine und dem Chat Botté

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet