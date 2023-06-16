Concert avec orchestre 1 Rue Sainte-Catherine
Concert avec orchestre 1 Rue Sainte-Catherine, 16 juin 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.
Concert avec orchestre.
Organisé par l’Auberge Sainte Catherine et le Chat Botté.
2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . .
1 Rue Sainte-Catherine
Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Concert with orchestra.
Organized by the Auberge Sainte Catherine and the Chat Botté
Concierto con orquesta.
Organizado por el Auberge Sainte Catherine y el Chat Botté
Konzert mit einem Orchester.
Organisiert von der Auberge Sainte Catherine und dem Chat Botté
Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet