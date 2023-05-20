Printemps des artistes avec Chantal GADREAU 6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard, 20 mai 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Le printemps des artistes regroupe des peintres et des sculpteurs qui vont présenterons leurs oeuvres le samedi 20/05 de 14h à 19h et le dimanche 21/05 de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 19h..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . .

6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard

Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The spring of the artists gathers painters and sculptors who will present their works on Saturday 20/05 from 2pm to 7pm and Sunday 21/05 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 7pm.

La primavera de los artistas reúne a pintores y escultores que presentarán sus obras el sábado 20/05 de 14h00 a 19h00 y el domingo 21/05 de 10h00 a 12h00 y de 14h00 a 19h00.

Der Künstlerfrühling umfasst Maler und Bildhauer, die ihre Werke am Samstag, den 20.5. von 14 bis 19 Uhr und am Sonntag, den 21.5. von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 19 Uhr präsentieren werden.

