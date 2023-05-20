mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Printemps des artistes avec Chantal GADREAU 6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard Saint-Loup-Lamairé

Catégories d’Évènement:
6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard Saint-Loup-Lamairé 2023-05-20

Printemps des artistes avec Chantal GADREAU 6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard, 20 mai 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Le printemps des artistes regroupe des peintres et des sculpteurs qui vont présenterons leurs oeuvres le samedi 20/05 de 14h à 19h et le dimanche 21/05 de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 19h..
2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . .
6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard
Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The spring of the artists gathers painters and sculptors who will present their works on Saturday 20/05 from 2pm to 7pm and Sunday 21/05 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 7pm.

La primavera de los artistas reúne a pintores y escultores que presentarán sus obras el sábado 20/05 de 14h00 a 19h00 y el domingo 21/05 de 10h00 a 12h00 y de 14h00 a 19h00.

Der Künstlerfrühling umfasst Maler und Bildhauer, die ihre Werke am Samstag, den 20.5. von 14 bis 19 Uhr und am Sonntag, den 21.5. von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 19 Uhr präsentieren werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet

Détails

Date:
20 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard
Adresse
6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard
Ville
Saint-Loup-Lamairé
Departement
Deux-Sèvres
Lieu Ville
6 Grand Rue Théophane Venard Saint-Loup-Lamairé

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Saint-Loup-Lamairé Deux-Sèvres
Saint-Loup-Lamairé Deux-Sèvres

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?