LUMIÈRE SUR LE CANDÉLABRE DU ROI DU NÉPAL ! Rue Coëtlosquet, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche.

À l’occasion de la 19ème édition de la Nuit européenne des musées, La Grande Place inaugure une création lumière inédite pour l’une des pièces d’exception du patrimoine Saint-Louis.

Pièce prestigieuse réalisée en 1895 par Saint-Louis, le candélabre du roi du Népal fait l’objet d’un projet transdisciplinaire alliant spectacle vivant & cristal, en partenariat avec l’association Coquille de noix.

Laissez-vous surprendre par la métamorphose du candélabre du roi du Népal en personnage vivant

sous l’éclairage de Philippe Berthomé, créateur lumière pour le théâtre et l’opéra, présent pour

l’occasion. Précédemment il a éclairé Hansel et Gretel au Palais Garnier, retransmis en direct dans les cinémas d’Europe. Son talent s’est aussi exprimé au Festival d’Avignon et à celui d’Aix, à l’Opéra de Paris Bastille, au Royal Opera House du Covent Garden à Londres, ainsi qu’au Théâtre National de Strasbourg.

La Nuit européenne des musées, c’est aussi l’occasion de (re)découvrir l’exposition permanente, et la constellation de nouveaux lustres au cœur du musée.

Ouverture exceptionnelle jusqu’à 22h

Entrée libre de 18h à 22h. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Rue Coëtlosquet

Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche 57620 Moselle Grand Est



On the occasion of the 19th edition of the European Night of Museums, La Grande Place inaugurates a new light creation for one of the exceptional pieces of Saint-Louis heritage.

A prestigious piece created in 1895 by Saint-Louis, the candelabra of the King of Nepal is the subject of a transdisciplinary project combining live performance and crystal, in partnership with the association Coquille de noix.

Let yourself be surprised by the metamorphosis of the candelabra of the King of Nepal into a living character

under the lighting of Philippe Berthomé, creator of light for the theater and the opera, present for

for the occasion. Previously he lit Hansel and Gretel at the Palais Garnier, broadcast live in cinemas across Europe. His talent has also been expressed at the Avignon and Aix Festivals, at the Paris Bastille Opera House, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London, and at the Théâtre National de Strasbourg.

The European Museum Night is also an opportunity to (re)discover the permanent exhibition and the constellation of new chandeliers in the heart of the museum.

Exceptional opening until 22h

Free admission from 6pm to 10pm

Con motivo de la 19ª edición de la Noche Europea de los Museos, La Grande Place inaugura una nueva creación luminosa para una de las piezas excepcionales del patrimonio de Saint-Louis.

El candelabro del Rey de Nepal, prestigiosa obra de arte creada por Saint-Louis en 1895, es objeto de un proyecto transdisciplinar que combina espectáculo en vivo y cristal, en colaboración con la asociación Coquille de noix.

Déjese sorprender por la metamorfosis del candelabro del Rey de Nepal en un personaje vivo

bajo la iluminación de Philippe Berthomé, diseñador de iluminación para teatro y ópera, que estará presente

para la ocasión. Anteriormente iluminó Hansel y Gretel en el Palais Garnier, que se retransmitió en directo en los cines de toda Europa. Su talento también se ha manifestado en los Festivales de Aviñón y Aix, la Ópera de la Bastilla de París, la Royal Opera House del Covent Garden de Londres, así como en el Théâtre National de Strasbourg.

La Noche Europea de los Museos es también una ocasión para (re)descubrir la exposición permanente y la constelación de nuevas lámparas de araña en el corazón del museo.

Apertura excepcional hasta las 22.00 horas

Entrada gratuita de 18:00 a 22:00

Anlässlich der 19. Ausgabe der Europäischen Nacht der Museen eröffnet La Grande Place eine völlig neue Lichtkreation für eines der außergewöhnlichen Stücke aus dem Erbe von Saint-Louis.

Der 1895 von Saint-Louis gefertigte Kandelaber des Königs von Nepal ist Gegenstand eines transdisziplinären Projekts, das in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein Coquille de noix (Nussschale) Live-Darbietungen und Kristall verbindet.

Lassen Sie sich von der Metamorphose des Kandelabers des Königs von Nepal in eine lebende Figur überraschen

unter der Beleuchtung von Philippe Berthomé, Lichtdesigner für Theater und Oper, der für diese Veranstaltung anwesend ist

zu diesem Anlass anwesend war. Zuvor hatte er Hänsel und Gretel im Palais Garnier beleuchtet, was live in die Kinos in ganz Europa übertragen wurde. Sein Talent wurde auch bei den Festivals von Avignon und Aix, der Pariser Bastille-Oper, dem Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London, und dem Théâtre National de Strasbourg unter Beweis gestellt.

Die Europäische Museumsnacht ist auch eine Gelegenheit, die Dauerausstellung und die Konstellation der neuen Kronleuchter im Herzen des Museums (wieder) zu entdecken.

Außergewöhnliche Öffnungszeiten bis 22 Uhr

Freier Eintritt von 18 bis 22 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-29 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE