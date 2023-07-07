Biennale internationale d’art 12 Rue Théo Bachmann, 7 juillet 2023, Saint-Louis.

La 2e Biennale internationale d’art de la Porte de France proposera une programmation internationale très riche et variée aux amateurs d’art ! Sculptures en bronze, photographies animalières, peintures, arts mixtes, performances artistiques, céramiques, sont autant de techniques qui seront mises à l’honneur du 07 au 09 juillet à la Cité Danzas à Saint-Louis..

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-09 18:00:00. EUR.

12 Rue Théo Bachmann

Saint-Louis 68300 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



The 2nd International Art Biennial of the Porte de France will offer a very rich and varied international program to art lovers! Bronze sculptures, animal photographs, paintings, mixed arts, artistic performances, ceramics, are all techniques that will be honored from July 7 to 9 at the Cité Danzas in Saint-Louis.

La 2ª Bienal Internacional de Arte Porte de France ofrecerá un programa internacional muy rico y variado a los amantes del arte Esculturas de bronce, fotografía de animales, pintura, artes mixtas, representaciones artísticas, cerámica, son todas las técnicas que serán homenajeadas del 07 al 09 de julio en la Cité Danzas de Saint-Louis.

Die 2. Internationale Kunstbiennale an der Porte de France wird Kunstliebhabern ein sehr reichhaltiges und vielfältiges internationales Programm bieten! Bronzeskulpturen, Tierfotografien, Gemälde, Mischkunst, Kunstperformances und Keramiken sind nur einige der Techniken, die vom 07. bis 09. Juli in der Cité Danzas in Saint-Louis zu sehen sein werden.

