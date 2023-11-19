Poule au pot et course landaise Saint-Loubouer Catégories d’Évènement: Landes

Saint-Loubouer,Landes 13h ; poule au pot au foyer

15h45 : ganaderia armagnacaise (présentation 2024 – groupe compétition)

19h : repas au foyer 06 89 21 43 21

06 67 68 22 96

06 82 69 47 79.

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 22:30:00
Saint-Loubouer 40320 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1pm; poule au pot in the foyer

3:45pm: ganaderia armagnacaise (presentation 2024 – competition group)

7pm: meal in the foyer 06 89 21 43 21

06 67 68 22 96

06 82 69 47 79 13.00 h: estofado de pollo en el vestíbulo

15.45 h: ganadería Armagnac (presentación 2024 – grupo de competición)

19.00 h: comida en el vestíbulo 06 89 21 43 21

06 67 68 22 96

06 82 69 47 79 13 Uhr; Huhn im Foyer

15.45 Uhr: Ganaderia Armagnacaise (Präsentation 2024 – Wettkampfgruppe)

19 Uhr: Essen im Foyer 06 89 21 43 21

06 67 68 22 96

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28
Saint-Loubouer
Landes
latitude longitude 43.67753;-0.41687

