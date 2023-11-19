Poule au pot et course landaise Saint-Loubouer
Poule au pot et course landaise Saint-Loubouer, 19 novembre 2023, Saint-Loubouer.
Saint-Loubouer,Landes
13h ; poule au pot au foyer
15h45 : ganaderia armagnacaise (présentation 2024 – groupe compétition)
19h : repas au foyer
06 89 21 43 21
06 67 68 22 96
06 82 69 47 79.
2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 22:30:00. .
Saint-Loubouer 40320 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1pm; poule au pot in the foyer
3:45pm: ganaderia armagnacaise (presentation 2024 – competition group)
7pm: meal in the foyer
06 89 21 43 21
06 67 68 22 96
06 82 69 47 79
13.00 h: estofado de pollo en el vestíbulo
15.45 h: ganadería Armagnac (presentación 2024 – grupo de competición)
19.00 h: comida en el vestíbulo
06 89 21 43 21
06 67 68 22 96
06 82 69 47 79
13 Uhr; Huhn im Foyer
15.45 Uhr: Ganaderia Armagnacaise (Präsentation 2024 – Wettkampfgruppe)
19 Uhr: Essen im Foyer
06 89 21 43 21
06 67 68 22 96
06 82 69 47 79
Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT Aire sur l’Adour