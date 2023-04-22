Spectacle chez l’habitant : Boomerang MR ET Mdm Dupin Chemin DE Licaptey, Saint-Lon-les-Mines
Seule-en scène,écrit et interprété part Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.
Conte suivi d’une Auberge Espagnol tout public à partir 12 ans durée 1h
Plus d’informations et réservations sur www.festivadour.eu.
MR ET Mdm Dupin Chemin DE Licaptey, Route de saint-Lon-les-Mines
Saint-Lon-les-Mines 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Seule-en scène, written and performed by Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.
Tale followed by a Spanish Inn all public from 12 years old duration 1h
More information and reservations on www.festivadour.eu
Seule-en scène, escrita e interpretada por Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.
Cuento seguido de una comida española para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años
Más información y reservas en www.festivadour.eu
Allein auf der Bühne, geschrieben und interpretiert von Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.
Märchen mit anschließender spanischer Herberge für alle ab 12 Jahren, Dauer 1 Stunde
Weitere Informationen und Reservierungen unter www.festivadour.eu
