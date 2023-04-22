Spectacle chez l’habitant : Boomerang MR ET Mdm Dupin Chemin DE Licaptey, Saint-Lon-les-Mines Catégories d’Évènement: Landes

Spectacle chez l’habitant : Boomerang MR ET Mdm Dupin Chemin DE Licaptey,, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Lon-les-Mines. Seule-en scène,écrit et interprété part Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.

Conte suivi d’une Auberge Espagnol tout public à partir 12 ans durée 1h

Plus d’informations et réservations sur www.festivadour.eu.

MR ET Mdm Dupin Chemin DE Licaptey, Route de saint-Lon-les-Mines

Saint-Lon-les-Mines 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Seule-en scène, written and performed by Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.

Tale followed by a Spanish Inn all public from 12 years old duration 1h

More information and reservations on www.festivadour.eu Seule-en scène, escrita e interpretada por Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.

Cuento seguido de una comida española para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años

Más información y reservas en www.festivadour.eu Allein auf der Bühne, geschrieben und interpretiert von Prunelle Giordano la méchante compagnie.

Märchen mit anschließender spanischer Herberge für alle ab 12 Jahren, Dauer 1 Stunde

