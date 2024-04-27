SAINT-LO TRIBUTE FEST LE SAINT LO TRIBUTE FEST LE NORMANDY St Lo, samedi 27 avril 2024.

Le Saint-Lô Tribute Fest revient le samedi 27 Avril 2024 avec une affiche d’anthologie rock teintée de pop .AC/DC, THE BEATLES et GUNS’N ROSES en concert, sur la scène du Normandy de Saint-Lô ? C’est possible !Le principe est simple : trois des meilleurs tribute-bands français vont se succéder sur la scène de la célèbre salle Saint-Loise afin de recréer la folie des concerts de rock les plus légendaires. Immanquable !The JACK Tribute to AC/DCTHE BEATLES’ ARTIFACT Tribute to THE BEATLESGUNS FOR ILLUSION -TRIBUTE TO GUNS’N ROSES

Tarif : 22.00 – 22.00 euros.

Début : 2024-04-27 à 20:15

LE NORMANDY PLACE DU CHAMP DE MARS 50000 St Lo 50