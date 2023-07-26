Initiation à la Marche nordique Saint-Lô-d’Ourville Port-Bail-sur-Mer, 26 juillet 2023, Port-Bail-sur-Mer.

Port-Bail-sur-Mer,Manche

A chacun ses bâtons et son rythme, l’important c’est de bien respirer !

Au bout de quelques mètres, déjà, vous vous sentez comme vivifié, votre corps s’est réchauffé et votre cœur s’adapte au rythme de vos pas. Attention, on devient très vite addict à la pratique !

A la portée de tous, la marche nordique est l’activité idéale pour se maintenir en forme sans souffrir. Côté terrain de jeu, un paysage exceptionnel : les dunes du Cotentin.

Venez vous essayer à la marche nordique avec Jean Pierre RONDEAU, moniteur diplômé.

Durée : 2h – conseillé à partir de 14 ans.

Réservation nécessaire auprès de l’Office de tourisme du Cotentin.

Le lieu de rendez-vous sera indiqué après la réservation..

2023-07-26 09:00:00 fin : 2023-07-26 11:00:00. .

Saint-Lô-d’Ourville

Port-Bail-sur-Mer 50580 Manche Normandie



The important thing is to breathe properly!

After just a few metres, you’ll feel invigorated, your body will have warmed up and your heart will have adapted to the rhythm of your steps. Beware, you’ll quickly become addicted!

Nordic walking is the ideal way to keep fit without suffering. The dunes of the Cotentin region are an exceptional playground.

Come and try Nordic walking with Jean Pierre RONDEAU, a qualified instructor.

Duration: 2 hours – recommended for ages 14 and over.

Reservations required at the Cotentin Tourist Office.

Meeting point will be indicated after booking.

Lo importante es respirar bien

Al cabo de unos metros, te sentirás vigorizado, tu cuerpo se habrá calentado y tu corazón se adaptará al ritmo de tus pasos. Cuidado, te volverás adicto rápidamente

La marcha nórdica es la forma ideal de mantenerse en forma sin sufrir. El terreno de juego es un paisaje excepcional: las dunas de la península de Cotentin.

Venga a probar la marcha nórdica con Jean Pierre RONDEAU, monitor titulado.

Duración: 2 horas – recomendado a partir de 14 años.

Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo de Cotentin.

El punto de encuentro se indicará tras la reserva.

Jeder hat seine eigenen Stöcke und sein eigenes Tempo, wichtig ist nur, dass Sie gut atmen!

Schon nach wenigen Metern fühlen Sie sich belebt, Ihr Körper hat sich erwärmt und Ihr Herz passt sich dem Rhythmus Ihrer Schritte an. Achtung: Man wird schnell süchtig!

Nordic Walking ist für jedermann geeignet und die ideale Aktivität, um sich fit zu halten, ohne zu leiden. Der Spielplatz ist eine außergewöhnliche Landschaft: die Dünen von Cotentin.

Probieren Sie Nordic Walking mit Jean Pierre RONDEAU, einem diplomierten Lehrer.

Dauer: 2 Stunden – empfohlen ab 14 Jahren.

Reservierung beim Fremdenverkehrsamt von Cotentin erforderlich.

Der Treffpunkt wird nach der Reservierung angegeben.

