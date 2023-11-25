REPAS SPECTACLE Saint-Léons, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Léons.

Saint-Léons,Aveyron

19h30 Espace JH Fabre. Apéritif, REPAS, 21h SPECTACLE avec Heptagone suivi d’une soirée dansante. Réservation conseillée au 07 78 39 77 01..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . 25 EUR.

Saint-Léons 12780 Aveyron Occitanie



7:30pm Espace JH Fabre. Aperitif, MEAL, 9pm SHOW with Heptagone followed by dancing. Reservations recommended on 07 78 39 77 01.

19.30 h Espace JH Fabre. Aperitivo, COMIDA, 21.00 h ESPECTÁCULO con Heptagone seguido de baile. Se recomienda reservar en el 07 78 39 77 01.

19.30 Uhr Espace JH Fabre. Aperitif, MAHLZEIT, 21 Uhr VORSTELLUNG mit Heptagone und anschließendem Tanz. Reservierung empfohlen unter 07 78 39 77 01.

