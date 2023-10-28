BICENTENAIRE de J.H. FABRE: Cycle de conférences -IV- Saint-Léons Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

BICENTENAIRE de J.H. FABRE: Cycle de conférences -IV-, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Léons. A Micropolis « Les pollinisateurs »: conférence avec Bertrand SCHATZ, Directeur de recherche au CNRS. Réservation obligatoire: 05 65 58 50 50.

2023-10-28 à ; fin : 2023-10-28 . 28 EUR. Saint-Léons 12780 Aveyron Occitanie



At Micropolis « Pollinators »: conference with Bertrand SCHATZ, Director of Research at the CNRS. Reservation required: 05 65 58 50 50 En Micropolis « Polinizadores »: conferencia con Bertrand SCHATZ, Director de Investigación del CNRS. Reserva obligatoria: 05 65 58 50 50 Micropolis « Die Bestäuber »: Vortrag mit Bertrand SCHATZ, Forschungsleiter am CNRS. Reservierung erforderlich: 05 65 58 50 50

