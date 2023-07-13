Feu d’artifice Saint-Laurent-en-Royans
Feu d’artifice Saint-Laurent-en-Royans, 13 juillet 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans.
Saint-Laurent-en-Royans,Drôme
Feu d’artifice
Bal en plein air
Buvette et sandwichs.
2023-07-13 à 22:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-13 . .
Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Fireworks display
Open-air ball
Refreshment bar and sandwiches
Castillo de fuegos artificiales
Baile al aire libre
Bar y bocadillos
Feuerwerk
Tanz unter freiem Himmel
Getränkestand und Sandwiches
