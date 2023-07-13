Feu d’artifice Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Feu d’artifice Saint-Laurent-en-Royans, 13 juillet 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans. Saint-Laurent-en-Royans,Drôme Feu d’artifice

Bal en plein air

Buvette et sandwichs.

2023-07-13 à 22:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-13 . . Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Fireworks display

Open-air ball

Refreshment bar and sandwiches Castillo de fuegos artificiales

Baile al aire libre

Bar y bocadillos Feuerwerk

Tanz unter freiem Himmel

