mar 25 avril 2023
Les mots du pays – Atelier typographie – Veillée récits et musique Médiathèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans

Les mots du pays – Atelier typographie – Veillée récits et musique Médiathèque, 3 mai 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans.

Atelier typographie avec Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw et veillée récits et musique avec Carole Joffrin et Théo Morel.
2023-05-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 20:00:00. .
Médiathèque
Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Typography workshop with Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw and storytelling and music evening with Carole Joffrin and Théo Morel

Taller de tipografía con Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw y velada de cuentos y música con Carole Joffrin y Théo Morel

Typografie-Workshop mit Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw und Nachtwache Erzählungen und Musik mit Carole Joffrin und Théo Morel

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme

3 mai 2023
Médiathèque
Médiathèque
Saint-Laurent-en-Royans
Drôme
Médiathèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans

Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Drôme
