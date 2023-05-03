Les mots du pays – Atelier typographie – Veillée récits et musique Médiathèque Saint-Laurent-en-Royans Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Les mots du pays – Atelier typographie – Veillée récits et musique Médiathèque, 3 mai 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans. Atelier typographie avec Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw et veillée récits et musique avec Carole Joffrin et Théo Morel.

2023-05-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 20:00:00.

Médiathèque

Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Typography workshop with Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw and storytelling and music evening with Carole Joffrin and Théo Morel Taller de tipografía con Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw y velada de cuentos y música con Carole Joffrin y Théo Morel Typografie-Workshop mit Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw und Nachtwache Erzählungen und Musik mit Carole Joffrin und Théo Morel Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme

