Les mots du pays – Atelier typographie – Veillée récits et musique Médiathèque, 3 mai 2023, Saint-Laurent-en-Royans.
Atelier typographie avec Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw et veillée récits et musique avec Carole Joffrin et Théo Morel.
2023-05-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-03 20:00:00. .
Médiathèque
Saint-Laurent-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Typography workshop with Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw and storytelling and music evening with Carole Joffrin and Théo Morel
Taller de tipografía con Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw y velada de cuentos y música con Carole Joffrin y Théo Morel
Typografie-Workshop mit Quentin Préaud dit Draw-Draw und Nachtwache Erzählungen und Musik mit Carole Joffrin und Théo Morel
