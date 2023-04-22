Atelier de bricolage et imagination Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes Catégories d’Évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes

Atelier de bricolage et imagination, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes. Atelier de bricolage et imagination sur la thématique « Pâques/Printemps » de 9h30 à 11h30, Bibliothèque.

Gratuit.

Tél: 05 53 81 70 12. Mairie.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 . . Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Craft and imagination workshop on the theme « Easter/Spring » from 9:30 to 11:30 am, Library.

Free of charge.

Tel: 05 53 81 70 12. Town Hall Taller de manualidades e imaginación sobre el tema « Pascua/Primavera » de 9.30 a 11.30 h, Biblioteca.

Gratuito.

Teléfono: 05 53 81 70 12. Ayuntamiento Bastel- und Fantasie-Workshop zum Thema « Ostern/Frühling » von 9:30 bis 11:30 Uhr, Bibliothek.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.

Tel: 05 53 81 70 12. Rathaus

