Atelier de bricolage et imagination Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes
Atelier de bricolage et imagination, 22 avril 2023, Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes.
Atelier de bricolage et imagination sur la thématique « Pâques/Printemps » de 9h30 à 11h30, Bibliothèque.
Gratuit.
Tél: 05 53 81 70 12. Mairie.
2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 . .
Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Craft and imagination workshop on the theme « Easter/Spring » from 9:30 to 11:30 am, Library.
Free of charge.
Tel: 05 53 81 70 12. Town Hall
Taller de manualidades e imaginación sobre el tema « Pascua/Primavera » de 9.30 a 11.30 h, Biblioteca.
Gratuito.
Teléfono: 05 53 81 70 12. Ayuntamiento
Bastel- und Fantasie-Workshop zum Thema « Ostern/Frühling » von 9:30 bis 11:30 Uhr, Bibliothek.
Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos.
Tel: 05 53 81 70 12. Rathaus
Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par Vallée de l’Isle