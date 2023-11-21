Cinéma / animation – Le chant de la mer SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 21 novembre 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste,Hautes-Pyrénées

Cinéma / Animation – Le chant de la mer

Un film de T.MOORE

Genre : Animation, Famille

Ben et Maïna vivent avec leur père tout en haut d’un phare sur une petite île. Pour les protéger des dangers de la mer, leur grand-mère les emmène vivre à la ville. Ben découvre alors que sa petite soeur est une selkie, une fée de la mer dont le chant peut délivrer les êtres magiques du sort que leur a jeté la Sorcière aux hiboux. Au cours d’un fantastique voyage, Ben et Maïna vont devoir affronter peurs et dangers, et combattre la sorcière pour aider les êtres magiques à retrouver leur pouvoir..

2023-11-21 09:30:00 fin : 2023-11-21 . .

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE à la Maison du Savoir

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Cinema / Animation – Song of the sea

A film by T.MOORE

Genre: Animation, Family

Ben and Maïna live with their father at the top of a lighthouse on a small island. To protect them from the dangers of the sea, their grandmother takes them to live in the city. Ben discovers that his little sister is a selkie, a sea fairy whose song can deliver magical beings from the spell placed on them by the Owl Witch. On a fantastic journey, Ben and Maïna must face fears and dangers, and fight the witch to help the magical beings regain their power.

Cine / Animación – Song of the sea

Una película de T.MOORE

Género: Animación, Familia

Ben y Maïna viven con su padre en lo alto de un faro en una pequeña isla. Para protegerlos de los peligros del mar, su abuela los lleva a vivir a la ciudad. Ben descubre que su hermana pequeña es una selkie, un hada marina cuyo canto puede liberar a seres mágicos del hechizo que les ha lanzado la Bruja Búho. En un viaje fantástico, Ben y Maïna deberán enfrentarse a miedos y peligros, y luchar contra la bruja para ayudar a los seres mágicos a recuperar su poder.

Kino / Animation – Das Lied des Meeres

Ein Film von T.MOORE

Genre: Animation, Familie

Ben und Maïna leben mit ihrem Vater hoch oben auf einem Leuchtturm auf einer kleinen Insel. Um sie vor den Gefahren des Meeres zu schützen, nimmt ihre Großmutter sie mit in die Stadt, wo sie leben. Ben entdeckt, dass seine kleine Schwester eine Selkie ist, eine Meeresfee, deren Gesang magische Wesen von dem Fluch befreien kann, den die Eulenhexe auf sie gelegt hat. Auf einer fantastischen Reise müssen sich Ben und Maïna Ängsten und Gefahren stellen und gegen die Hexe kämpfen, um den magischen Wesen zu helfen, ihre Macht wiederzuerlangen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65