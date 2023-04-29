Passeurs d’images : Projection du film d’animation du stage SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE, 29 avril 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Du 24 au 29 avril, stage de réalisation de film d’animation

Projection finale du film le samedi 29 avril à 18h pour découvrir la réalisation des jeunes participants.

Projet financé par la DRAC Occitanie..

2023-04-29 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE à la Maison du Savoir

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



From April 24 to 29, animation film making workshop

Final screening of the film on Saturday, April 29 at 6 pm to discover the realization of the young participants.

Project financed by the DRAC Occitanie.

Del 24 al 29 de abril, curso de realización de películas de animación

Proyección final de la película el sábado 29 de abril a las 18.00 h para descubrir el trabajo de los jóvenes participantes.

Proyecto financiado por la DRAC Occitanie.

24. bis 29. April, Workshop zur Herstellung eines Animationsfilms

Endvorführung des Films am Samstag, den 29. April um 18 Uhr, um die Arbeit der teilnehmenden Jugendlichen zu sehen.

Von der DRAC Okzitanien finanziertes Projekt.

