Cinéma SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE, 4 mai 2023, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

» Showing-up » en VO

De Kelly Reichardt

Avant le vernissage de son exposition, le quotidien d’une artiste et son rapport aux autres, le chaos de sa vie va devenir sa source d’inspiration….

2023-05-04 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-04 . .

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE à la Maison du Savoir

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



« Showing-up » in VO

By Kelly Reichardt

Before the opening of her exhibition, the daily life of an artist and her relationship with others, the chaos of her life will become her source of inspiration…

« Apareciendo en VO

Por Kelly Reichardt

Antes de la inauguración de su exposición, la vida cotidiana de una artista y su relación con los demás, el caos de su vida se convertirá en su fuente de inspiración…

« Showing-up » in der OV

Von Kelly Reichardt

Vor der Eröffnung ihrer Ausstellung wird der Alltag einer Künstlerin und ihre Beziehung zu anderen Menschen gezeigt. Das Chaos in ihrem Leben wird zu ihrer Inspirationsquelle…

