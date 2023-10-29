Montagne de Livres SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan, 29 octobre 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Saint-Lary-Soulan,Hautes-Pyrénées

Organisé par la Librairie Bleu et Aure.Rencontre d’auteurs de littérature jeunesse et illustrée, avec Thierry COLOMBIE, Silène EDGAR, Mylène FONCAVE, Aurelle GAILLARD, Solène HOLUIGUE, Christian LABORDE, Gilles VINCENT et bien d’autres …Présentation et participation à des jeux de société de marque DJECO, GIGAMIC, SMARTGAMES, IELLO, TRAVERSEZ LES PYRÉNÉES et autres…

Marché d’artisans et braderie affiches de cinéma.

Salle des sports – entrée libre.

2023-10-29 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 18:00:00. .

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Salle des Sports

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Organized by Librairie Bleu et Aure.Meet authors of children?s and illustrated literature, with Thierry COLOMBIE, Silène EDGAR, Mylène FONCAVE, Aurelle GAILLARD, Solène HOLUIGUE, Christian LABORDE, Gilles VINCENT and many others …Presentation and participation in board games from DJECO, GIGAMIC, SMARTGAMES, IELLO, TRAVERSEZ LES PYRÉNÉES and others…

Craft market and cinema poster sale.

Sports hall – free admission

Organizado por la librería Bleu et Aure.Encuentro con autores de literatura infantil e ilustrada, con Thierry COLOMBIE, Silène EDGAR, Mylène FONCAVE, Aurelle GAILLARD, Solène HOLUIGUE, Christian LABORDE, Gilles VINCENT y muchos otros… Presentación y participación en juegos de mesa de DJECO, GIGAMIC, SMARTGAMES, IELLO, TRAVERSEZ LES PYRÉNÉES y otros…

Mercado de artesanía y venta de carteles de cine.

Pabellón de deportes – entrada gratuita

Organisiert von der Buchhandlung Bleu et Aure.Treffen von Autoren der Kinder- und Jugendliteratur mit Thierry COLOMBIE, Silène EDGAR, Mylène FONCAVE, Aurelle GAILLARD, Solène HOLUIGUE, Christian LABORDE, Gilles VINCENT und vielen anderen…Vorstellung und Teilnahme an Gesellschaftsspielen der Marken DJECO, GIGAMIC, SMARTGAMES, IELLO, TRAVERSEZ LES PYRÉNÉES und anderen…

Kunsthandwerkermarkt und Ausverkauf von Filmplakaten.

Sporthalle – freier Eintritt

