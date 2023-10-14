Concert La Mandolinata de Tarbes SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

Composée de musiciens et de chanteurs, elle réunit un orchestre à plectres (mandolines, mandoles, guitares) et un ensemble choral à 4 voix au répertoire varié..

2023-10-14 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN église du village

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Composed of musicians and singers, it brings together a plectrum orchestra (mandolins, mandolas, guitars) and a 4-voice choral ensemble with a varied repertoire.

Compuesta por músicos y cantantes, reúne una orquesta de plectro (mandolinas, mandolas, guitarras) y un conjunto coral a 4 voces con un repertorio variado.

Sie besteht aus Musikern und Sängern und vereint ein Zupforchester (Mandolinen, Mandolen, Gitarren) und ein vierstimmiges Chorensemble mit einem vielfältigen Repertoire.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-09 par OT de St Lary|CDT65