Fête de l’écotourisme Frédancon Rioumajou, 3 juin 2023, Saint-Lary-Soulan.

à l’occasion de la traditionnelle montée des troupeaux en estives en vallée du Rioumajou, Saint-Lary organise la Fête de l’Ecotourisme.

A cette occasion retrouvez des stands et animations dans l’écrin exceptionnel de la vallée du Rioumajou (Natura2000). Si les plus motivés pourront y venir à pied en accompagnant les troupeaux depuis le village de Sailhan le matin, le rendez vous est donné directement sur place à partir de 11h30 à Frédancon.

Atelier faune/flore avec le Parc National des Pyrénées, stands de producteurs locaux en filière courte, animations autour de la pêche et du vélo, chants des bergers et convivialité seront au rendez-vous.

Il sera aussi possible de suivre la fin de la transhumance avec les bergers en début d’après midi..

2023-06-03 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 18:00:00. EUR.

Frédancon Rioumajou SAINT-LARY-SOULAN

Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



on the occasion of the traditional ascent of the herds to the summer pastures in the Rioumajou valley, Saint-Lary organizes the Ecotourism Festival.

On this occasion, you will find stands and animations in the exceptional setting of the Rioumajou valley (Natura2000). If the most motivated can come on foot by accompanying the herds from the village of Sailhan in the morning, the appointment is given directly on the spot from 11:30 to Frédancon.

Fauna/flora workshop with the Pyrenees National Park, stands of local producers in short channel, animations around fishing and cycling, songs of the shepherds and conviviality will be there.

It will also be possible to follow the end of the transhumance with the shepherds in the early afternoon.

con motivo de la tradicional subida de los rebaños a los pastos de verano en el valle del Rioumajou, Saint-Lary organiza el Festival de Ecoturismo.

En esta ocasión, encontrará stands y actividades en el marco excepcional del valle del Rioumajou (Natura2000). Si los más motivados pueden venir a pie acompañando a los rebaños desde el pueblo de Sailhan por la mañana, la cita se da directamente in situ a partir de las 11:30 h en Frédancon.

Un taller fauna/flora con el Parque Nacional de los Pirineos, stands de productores locales en la cadena corta, actividades de pesca y cicloturismo, cantos de pastores y convivencia formarán parte del programa.

También será posible seguir el final de la trashumancia con los pastores a primera hora de la tarde.

anlässlich des traditionellen Sommerauftriebs der Herden im Rioumajou-Tal organisiert Saint-Lary die Fête de l’Ecotourisme (Fest des Ökotourismus).

Bei dieser Gelegenheit finden Sie Stände und Animationen in der außergewöhnlichen Umgebung des Rioumajou-Tals (Natura2000). Die motiviertesten Besucher können am Vormittag vom Dorf Sailhan aus zu Fuß gehen und die Herden begleiten.

Es gibt einen Fauna-/Flora-Workshop mit dem Nationalpark der Pyrenäen, Stände von lokalen Kurzzeitproduzenten, Animationen rund ums Angeln und Radfahren, Hirtengesang und Geselligkeit.

Es wird auch möglich sein, das Ende der Transhumanz mit den Schäfern am frühen Nachmittag zu verfolgen.

